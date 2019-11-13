News

Woman's remains found NE of Bend identified

Foul play not suspected

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Nov 13, 2019 09:31 AM PST

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 09:36 AM PST

Deschutes County sheriff's deputies on Wednesday released the name of the woman whose remains were found in a field northeast of Bend last Thursday afternoon and again said that foul play is not suspected in her death.

Detectives have positively identified the remains as those of Anita C. Presley, Sgt. William Bailey said. Her next of kin has been notified, he added. Her driver's license indicated an address in Harbor, a town near Brookings on the Oregon coast, Bailey said. 

The medical examiner is expected to list the cause of death as undetermined, Bailey said, but no foul play is suspected in her death.

The remains were found in a weed-covered field in the 21000 block of Butler Market Road by a worker for the property owner who was checking the field to prepare for tilling work on the land.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: November 13
Rick Diamond-Getty Images

On this day: November 13

News
Kelley Blue Book's 2019 Brand Image Awards
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Kelley Blue Book's 2019 Brand Image Awards

News
On this day: November 12
White House photo by Eric Draper

On this day: November 12

Health
Best foods to fight fall allergies
FreeImages.com/Sebastian Smit

Best foods to fight fall allergies

News
Central Oregon Veterans Day 2019

Central Oregon Veterans Day 2019

News
On this day: November 10
Rick Diamond/Getty Images

On this day: November 10

News
Scenic Saturday sunrise on the High Desert

Scenic Saturday sunrise on the High Desert

News
On this day: November 9
Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

On this day: November 9

News
On this day: November 8
POOL via CNN Newsource

On this day: November 8

News
Most, least religious states

Most, least religious states

Politics
Feuds between politicians, musicians
John Sciulli/Getty Images for Samsung

Feuds between politicians, musicians

News
Broadband and smartphones in 2019

Broadband and smartphones in 2019

News
On this day: November 7
Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

On this day: November 7

News
On this day: November 6
Scott Olson/Getty Images

On this day: November 6

News
America's top travel destinations
FreeImages.com/chobi capeta

America's top travel destinations

Politics
2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

News
On this day: November 5
Erich Schlegel/Getty Images

On this day: November 5

News
TripAdvisor picks world's top 10 cities
krzysiuc/SXC

TripAdvisor picks world's top 10 cities

News
On this day: November 3
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

On this day: November 3

News
On this day: November 2
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: November 2

News
On this day: November 1
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

On this day: November 1