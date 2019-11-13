Woman's remains found NE of Bend identified

Deschutes County Sheriff's Search and Rescue volunteers conducted a grid search Friday in a field off Butler Market Road where human remains were found Thursday afternoon (Photo: DCSO)

Deschutes County sheriff's deputies on Wednesday released the name of the woman whose remains were found in a field northeast of Bend last Thursday afternoon and again said that foul play is not suspected in her death.

Detectives have positively identified the remains as those of Anita C. Presley, Sgt. William Bailey said. Her next of kin has been notified, he added. Her driver's license indicated an address in Harbor, a town near Brookings on the Oregon coast, Bailey said.

The medical examiner is expected to list the cause of death as undetermined, Bailey said, but no foul play is suspected in her death.

The remains were found in a weed-covered field in the 21000 block of Butler Market Road by a worker for the property owner who was checking the field to prepare for tilling work on the land.