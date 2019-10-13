Woman pleads not guilty to selling shark fins in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A woman has pleaded not guilty to charges of selling dried shark fins in a Portland store.
Oregon Public Broadcasting reports 52-year-old Agnes Yu of Happy Valley is charged with four misdemeanor counts of selling dried shark fins at Wing Ming Herbs in southeast Portland. She pleaded not guilty. A court hearing is scheduled later this month.
Shark fins are often used in a traditional Chinese soup. In 2011, the Oregon Legislature passed a bill prohibiting the possession or sale of shark fins in the state.
Oregon State Police say an estimated 100 million sharks are killed globally each year for their fins.
