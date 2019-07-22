Woman hurt in fall from horse near Cultus Lake
Deschutes County SAR undertakes rescue effort
BEND, Ore. - A woman suffered a leg injury in a fall from a horse near Cultus Lake on Sunday, prompting a Deschutes County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue effort.
There were few initial details, but Sgt. Nathan Garibay said they were helping the injured woman out of the area and had run into some delays in completing the operation.
We'll have updates as they are available.
