Woman crashes car into SW Redmond Subway
Waiting for child's job interview; no injuries
REDMOND, Ore. - A woman waiting in her car outside a Redmond Subway Friday afternoon fell asleep and "crashed" her child's job interview - literally -- hitting the gas and sending her car crashing into the restaurant, police said.
The crash caused no injuries, but smashed out a large glass window and caused plenty of damage inside the Subway on Southwest Highland Avenue, Lt. Curtis Chambers said Saturday.
It happened just "a few feet away" from where the woman's child was in the middle of a job interview with a manager at the business, Chambers said in a Facebook post.
The woman was cited, Chambers said in his post, adding, "RPD is hopeful the interview otherwise went well and the kid got the job!"
