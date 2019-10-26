Woman crashes car into SW Redmond Subway

Major damage - but no injuries - occurred Friday afternoon when woman waiting in car outside Redmond Subway fell asleep, hit the gas and crashed into the restaurant, police say (Photos: Redmond Police Dept.)

Major damage - but no injuries - occurred Friday afternoon when woman waiting in car outside Redmond Subway fell asleep, hit the gas and crashed into the restaurant, police say (Photos: Redmond Police Dept.)

REDMOND, Ore. - A woman waiting in her car outside a Redmond Subway Friday afternoon fell asleep and "crashed" her child's job interview - literally -- hitting the gas and sending her car crashing into the restaurant, police said.

The crash caused no injuries, but smashed out a large glass window and caused plenty of damage inside the Subway on Southwest Highland Avenue, Lt. Curtis Chambers said Saturday.

It happened just "a few feet away" from where the woman's child was in the middle of a job interview with a manager at the business, Chambers said in a Facebook post.

The woman was cited, Chambers said in his post, adding, "RPD is hopeful the interview otherwise went well and the kid got the job!"

