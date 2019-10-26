News

Woman crashes car into SW Redmond Subway

Waiting for child's job interview; no injuries

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Oct 26, 2019 03:42 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 03:42 PM PDT

REDMOND, Ore. - A woman waiting in her car outside a Redmond Subway Friday afternoon fell asleep and "crashed" her child's job interview - literally -- hitting the gas and sending her car crashing into the restaurant, police said.

The crash caused no injuries, but smashed out a large glass window and caused plenty of damage inside the Subway on Southwest Highland Avenue, Lt. Curtis Chambers said Saturday.

It happened just "a few feet away" from where the woman's child was in the middle of a job interview with a manager at the business, Chambers said in a Facebook post.

The woman was cited, Chambers said in his post, adding, "RPD is hopeful the interview otherwise went well and the kid got the job!"
 

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


