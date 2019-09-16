Woman arrested after man found dead in Camas, Wash., home

Police at home in Camas, Wash., where man was found dead, woman arrested Sunday night (Photo: Amber Wimarth /KPTV)

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a man was found dead and a woman arrested on a murder charge after a report of a disturbance with a firearm at a house in Camas, Washington.

The Columbian reports a woman who lives at the residence was booked into the Clark County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office says police, fire and medical crews were dispatched at 8:21 p.m. Sunday to a report of a stab, gunshot or penetrating trauma.

A statement from the sheriff's office released early Monday said deputies and officers from other agencies arrived to find the man dead inside the home.

The sheriff's office did not release names, but the newspaper said jail records show Stephanie Westby, co-owner of the home, was booked early Monday on suspicion of first-degree murder.