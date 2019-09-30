Woman arrested after allegedly killing pet rabbit
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities are still trying to identify a woman who is suspected of killing a Marion County family's pet rabbit.
KOIN reports the sheriff's office was called to a home around 11 a.m. Sunday after the resident chased a suspicious woman away.
The caller said one of their family rabbits was dead and they believed the woman killed it.
The woman was found nearby and arrested on charges of animal abuse, criminal mischief and trespassing, but deputies are not sure of her identity.
