News

Woman accused of giving fast-food worker swig of cognac

By:

Posted: Jul 24, 2019 10:04 AM PDT

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 10:04 AM PDT

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a woman in the drive-thru of a Beaverton-area Taco Bell poured Hennessy cognac into the mouth of an employee - then was arrested by a police officer who happened to be behind her in line.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Washington County Sheriff's sergeant was behind a car driven by Elianna Aguilar-Aguilar of Cornelius about 1:20 a.m. Saturday at the fast-food restaurant. Police say the driver reached out the car window and poured the bottle of cognac into the mouth of an apparently willing employee.

The sergeant followed Aguilar-Aguilar out of the parking lot and pulled her over. The 23-year-old was booked into jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants. It wasn't immediately clear if she had an attorney.

Police say the Taco Bell employee didn't know the woman, and he said most of the cognac was spilled.

