Witnesses detain suspect in Vancouver mall kidnap attempt
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A 49-year-old man was detained by witnesses and held for police after an apparent kidnapping attempt at the Vancouver Mall in Vancouver, Washington.
Television station KOIN reports the man, Steven Wesley Hayes, on Saturday grabbed a 14-year-old and attempted to drag the child out of the mall.
The victim fought back and the suspect ran.
Vancouver police say witnesses chased down the suspect and held him until officers arrived.
The teen was not hurt.
The suspect was booked into the Clark County Jail on suspicion of kidnapping, assault and felony harassment. Police say he has a prior conviction for kidnapping.
