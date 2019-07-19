News

Winter snow, cool summer start help C.O. reservoir levels

Wickiup only one lacking, official says

By:

Posted: Jul 19, 2019 12:50 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 02:53 PM PDT

BEND, Ore. - Last summer's hot and dry conditions in Central Oregon put our reservoirs in a precarious spot heading into this summer.

After we came dangerously close to running our reservoirs dry last year, we're doing much better now, after a good (if late) snowfall season.

The Crooked River, Haystack, Prineville and Ochoco reservoirs in particular are much higher now than they were at this point last year. Crane Prairie and Crescent Lake are around average.

Wickiup Reservoir is the only exception, but that's partly because people have not needed to use it as much.

"This summer has not actually been as hot as an average summer, or last summer, which was extremely dry and hot, so draw for irrigation demand has been lower than average," Oregon Water Resources Department Central Oregon Region manager Kyle Gorman said Friday.

The Wickiup Reservoir started this summer at only 70 percent capacity, thanks to last summer's drought-like conditions.

Gorman said the outlook for Wickiup is positive, despite the low level, thanks in large part to irrigators who have managed the water efficiently.

To see current reservoir levels in a "teacup" diagram, visit this U.S. Bureau of Reclamation page: https://www.usbr.gov/pn/hydromet/destea.html

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
All things bacon
TRF_Mr_Hyde/Wikimedia Commons

All things bacon

News
On this day: July 19
Vince Bucci/Getty Images

On this day: July 19

Health
7 steps to a healthier heart
iStock/LuisPortugal

7 steps to a healthier heart

News
On this day: July 18
Haljackey via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 18

News
World's weirdest ice cream flavors

World's weirdest ice cream flavors

News
On this day: July 17
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

On this day: July 17

News
On this day: July 16
Malcolm Taylor/Getty Images

On this day: July 16

News
Best jobs that don't require a degree

Best jobs that don't require a degree

News
Cities with best, worst reputations
Pixabay

Cities with best, worst reputations

News
On this day: July 15
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

On this day: July 15

News
On this day: July 14
Patrick Aventurier/Getty Images

On this day: July 14

News
On this day: June 13
Cleveland Browns via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 13

News
On this day: July 13
2016 Getty Images

On this day: July 13

News
On this day: July 12
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: July 12

News
10 of the coolest work perks
iStock/LajosRepasi

10 of the coolest work perks

News
Seven arrested in SW Redmond drug raid

Seven arrested in SW Redmond drug raid

News
On this day: July 11
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

On this day: July 11

News
Best and worst cities for men
iStock/Kemter

Best and worst cities for men

Health
14 surprising foods you should refrigerate
FreeImages.com/tim & annette

14 surprising foods you should refrigerate

News
On this day: July 10
Linh Pham/Getty Images

On this day: July 10

News
Tow truck catches fire along Hwy. 97

Tow truck catches fire along Hwy. 97