WinCo Foods plans to open in old Bend Shopko site

BEND, Ore. - WinCo Foods, a much-sought store known for its low prices, has met with city of Bend officials and is planning to move into the former Shopko site on the city’s north end that the department store closed in spring, a city official confirmed late Wednesday.

City of Bend Communications Director Anne Aurand told NewsChannel 21 that city Building Safety Division staff held a pre-submittal meeting this month with representatives of Boise-based WinCo “and they are proposing to move into the building” formerly housing Shopko, totaling 100,000 square feet at 60 Northeast Bend River Mall Avenue

“They are proposing a remodel to the store, but haven’t yet applied for building permits,” Aurand said. “The project will not require a planning application.”

A phone call and email to WinCo Foods’ spokesman were not immediately returned.

WinCo Foods Inc. is a warehouse-type grocery chain with more than 125 stores in five several Western states and has a goal of being the low-price leader in every area they serve, according to an online company profile.

It was founded in 1967 under the name Waremart, and the employee-owned company — one of the largest in the nation — changed its name to WinCo 20 years ago. It expanded into Montana earlier this year, opening its 125th and 126th stores in Billings and Helena. It's now in 10 states, having expanded into Texas, Utah and Arizona in recent years.