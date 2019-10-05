News

Wilsonville teen, mom want to treat cancer with CBD oil

State doesn't file motion for emergency surgery

By:

Posted: Oct 05, 2019 01:41 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 01:41 PM PDT

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Wilsonville teen and her mother have argued with the state that they should be able to treat the girl's cancer with CBD oil instead of surgery to remove the tumor.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Friday that the state did not go forward with a motion Friday for 13-year-old Kylee Dixon to have emergency surgery like prosecutors expected.

The attorney for Kylee and her mother Christina Dixon says the hearing was scheduled after a Clackamas County judge decided to postpone surgery Sept. 27.

Kylee Dixon was scheduled to have a cancerous tumor removed from her liver the day before.

The attorney says the judge hadn't heard from doctors during the case so far.

The state and Christina Dixon weren't immediately available for comment.

Another court date is set for Nov. 14.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


