Wilsonville prison mailroom evacuated after powdery substance found

First responders Wednesday at Coffee Creek Correctional Institution in Wilsonville after powdery substance found in envelope (Photo: Oregon Dept. of Corrections)

WILSONVILLE, Ore. (AP) — About two dozen workers at the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility have been evacuated from the prison after an employee in the mailroom discovered an envelope containing a powdery substance.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports someone called 911 about the suspicious package shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue spokesman Stefan Myers says no inmates have been taken out of the Wilsonville-based women's prison, and the facility is on lockdown.

He says four employees in the mailroom were likely exposed to the substance and are being decontaminated as a precaution.

An investigation is ongoing to determine what the substance is.

Myers says about 20 to 30 people in the mailroom and a nearby building were evacuated..

Oregon Dept. of Corrections news release:

On September 11, 2019, at 8:25 a.m., the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility (CCCF) mail room reported receiving an envelope with an unknown white powdery substance. The mail room area was secured and the administration building evacuated.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue Hazardous Materials Team and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are on site to evaluate the powder for any hazardous substances. Four employees were decontaminated and transported to a local hospital with minor symptoms.

More details will be released when available.

