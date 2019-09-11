News

Wilsonville prison mailroom evacuated after powdery substance found

By:
  • AP and KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Sep 11, 2019 01:05 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 01:05 PM PDT

WILSONVILLE, Ore. (AP) — About two dozen workers at the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility have been evacuated from the prison after an employee in the mailroom discovered an envelope containing a powdery substance.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports someone called 911 about the suspicious package shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue spokesman Stefan Myers says no inmates have been taken out of the Wilsonville-based women's prison, and the facility is on lockdown.

He says four employees in the mailroom were likely exposed to the substance and are being decontaminated as a precaution.

An investigation is ongoing to determine what the substance is.

Myers says about 20 to 30 people in the mailroom and a nearby building were evacuated..

--

Oregon Dept. of Corrections news release:

On September 11, 2019, at 8:25 a.m., the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility (CCCF) mail room reported receiving an envelope with an unknown white powdery substance. The mail room area was secured and the administration building evacuated.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue Hazardous Materials Team and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are on site to evaluate the powder for any hazardous substances. Four employees were decontaminated and transported to a local hospital with minor symptoms.

More details will be released when available.

CCCF is a multi-custody prison located in Wilsonville accommodating 1,260 adults in custody. The prison has cell and dormitory housing, work programs, skills training, treatment programs, health services, religious services, physical plant, a central records unit, and administrative areas. CCCF participates in prison industries with Oregon Corrections Enterprises, including a contact center, auto CAD, and document scanning. In addition, CCCF houses the state's intake center, which provides intake and evaluation of all individuals committed to state custody by the courts. The intake center houses approximately 400 adults in custody. CCCF's minimum facility opened in 2001, and the medium facility opened in 2002.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: September 13
Brian Bahr/Getty Images

On this day: September 13

Economy
20 ways your laziness is costing you money
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

20 ways your laziness is costing you money

News
On this day: September 12
Dolby Laboratories

On this day: September 12

News
Apple's 5 biggest flops
Photograph by Rama, Wikimedia Commons, Cc-by-sa-2.0-fr

Apple's 5 biggest flops

National & World
Most bicycle-friendly states
Steve Kastenbaum/CNN

Most bicycle-friendly states

News
On this day: September 11
Alex Wong/Getty Images

On this day: September 11

News
Best cold destinations for winter travel
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Best cold destinations for winter travel

News
On this day: September 10
NOAA-NASA GOES Project via Getty Images

On this day: September 10

News
America's most out-of-control frats
sshepard / iStock

America's most out-of-control frats

News
On this day: September 9
Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images

On this day: September 9

News
On this day: September 8
USAF 388th Range Squadron via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 8

News
On this day: September 7
Kremlin.ru via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 7

News
On this day: September 6
Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT

On this day: September 6

News
Dramatic scenes of C.O. storms, sunsets

Dramatic scenes of C.O. storms, sunsets

Entertainment
Scenes from New York Fashion Week 2019

Scenes from New York Fashion Week 2019

News
On this day: September 5
White House photo by Paul Morse

On this day: September 5

Sports
Past Super Bowl MVPs
Harry How/Getty Images

Past Super Bowl MVPs

News
The worst backseat drivers
cylonka Bsg/freeimages.com

The worst backseat drivers

News
Best cities for hippies
Terrence McNally/Wikimedia Commons

Best cities for hippies

News
On this day: September 4
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

On this day: September 4

News
On this day: September 3
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 3