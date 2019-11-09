Wilsonville prison admin building evacuated due to powder

First responders Wednesday at Coffee Creek Correctional Institution in Wilsonville after powdery substance found in envelope in September 2019 (Photo: Oregon Dept. of Corrections)

WILSONVILLE, Ore. (AP) — Authorities evacuated the administration building of a women's prison south of Portland after receiving an envelope with a white, powdery substance inside in the mail.

KATU reports there were four people in the mailroom of the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility when the envelope arrived Friday.

Two of them were transported to local hospitals. No other information was immediately available.

The nearly 1,700-capacity facility is located in Wilsonville.

On Sept. 11, about two dozen workers were evacuated from the prison after an employee in the mailroom discovered an envelope containing a powdery substance.