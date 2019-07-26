News

Wildfire burns 150 acres near I-5 in southern Oregon

Milepost 97 Fire moving away from Canyonville

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Jul 25, 2019 03:31 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 08:04 PM PDT

CANYONVILLE, Ore. - (Update: Fire now 150 acres)

An air and ground fight was underway to stop a wildfire that broke out late Wednesday near Interstate 5, a mile southeast of Canyonville in southern Oregon, and had burned 150 acres by late Thursday.

Crews from the Douglas Forest Protective Association and Canyonville-South Umpqua Fire Department responded to the fire around 10 p.m. They found it was about a half-acre in size and burning in old-growth timber and brush,  on a steep, rocky hillside.

Other agencies were called in as the fire grew to about seven acres by midnight, 15 acres by morning and an estimated 35 to 40 acres by early Thursday afternoon, 80 acres a few hours later, according to the association's Facebook page.

Officials said the blaze had moved into the scar of a fire from the late 1980s, with a large amount of standing dead trees and heavy brush.

The Douglas FPA reported five helicopters were working on the fire Thursday and an air tanker from Medford had been called in, along with two single-engine air tankers (SEAT planes).

"At this time, the fire is burning uphill and is not moving toward Canyonville," the association said in an afternoon update. 

An early-evening update assured residents that most of the fire is moving uphill, away from I-5, and not threatening the Canyonville, Riddle or Azalea areas. A Level 1 (be ready) evacuation notice was issued for four homes south of the fire.

Oregon State Police asked drivers in the area to be diligent and pay close attention to the road, as the smoke can shift and affect visibility quickly.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: July 26
Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images

On this day: July 26

News
Cities that get the most sleep
iStock/ValuaVitaly

Cities that get the most sleep

News
On this day: July 25
Illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: July 25

News
7 pieces of bad financial advice oft repeated
FreeImages.com/Dani Simmonds

7 pieces of bad financial advice oft repeated

News
On this day: July 24
Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images

On this day: July 24

News
On this day: July 23
NASA via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 23

News
States with the most drunken drivers
iStock/EasyBuy4u

States with the most drunken drivers

News
Colleges that produce the most millionaires
Turner via CNN

Colleges that produce the most millionaires

News
On this day: July 22
John Stillwell/WPA-Pool/Getty Images

On this day: July 22

News
On this day: July 21
Harry How/Getty Images

On this day: July 21

News
On this day: July 20
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Clear Channel

On this day: July 20

News
All things bacon
TRF_Mr_Hyde/Wikimedia Commons

All things bacon

News
On this day: July 19
Vince Bucci/Getty Images

On this day: July 19

Health
7 steps to a healthier heart
iStock/LuisPortugal

7 steps to a healthier heart

News
On this day: July 18
Haljackey via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 18

News
World's weirdest ice cream flavors

World's weirdest ice cream flavors

News
On this day: July 17
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

On this day: July 17

News
On this day: July 16
Malcolm Taylor/Getty Images

On this day: July 16

News
Best jobs that don't require a degree

Best jobs that don't require a degree

News
Cities with best, worst reputations
Pixabay

Cities with best, worst reputations

News
On this day: July 15
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

On this day: July 15