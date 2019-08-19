Wife of man gored to death by yak sues Deschutes 911 for $7M

Deschutes County Sheriff's investigators took this photo of the yak that killed Brian Wing with one of its horns on Aug. 16, 2017, according to an attorney for Wing's estate. (Submitted photo)

Deschutes County Sheriff's investigators took this photo of the yak that killed Brian Wing with one of its horns on Aug. 16, 2017, according to an attorney for Wing's estate. (Submitted photo)

REDMOND, Ore. - The wife of a man who was gored to death by a yak on their Redmond-area hobby farm is suing Deschutes County's 911 system for $7 million, saying a dispatcher failed to send an ambulance when the man called.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the wrongful death lawsuit filed last week in Deschutes County Circuit Court says Brian Wing, 39, moaned in pain, but was unable to speak clearly when he dialed 911 from his Redmond-area farm on Aug. 16, 2017.

The lawsuit says dispatchers failed to send help -- even though 13 seconds into the call, the 911 system pinged Wing's cellphone and determined his location.

The suit says Wing's wife called 911 after she found her husband unconscious on their front porch, but he was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The Deschutes County 911 Service District didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

The 911 system also had records of responding to his cell phone number at his precise home address in the past, according to the suit.

Wing was gored in the right leg by one of the horns of the yak, which was enclosed in a wire mesh fence and pierced Wing’s leg as he walked by, according to Tim Williams, a Bend attorney representing Wing’s estate.

Nearly an hour later, Wing’s wife, Valerie Wing, arrived home, followed a trail of blood and found her husband unconscious and bleeding on their front porch, the suit says. She called 911 and an ambulance arrived within seven minutes, but doctors and medical staff were unable to save Brian Wing. He was pronounced dead at St. Charles Bend about 10:20 p.m., more than nine hours after he was injured.

Williams said he has spoken to emergency medical staff who treated Wing and learned this was not a case in which he would have died if medics had been dispatched to that first 911 call.

“He not only would have lived, they would have been able to save his leg, too,” Williams told the newspaper.

NewsChannel 21's Jacob Larsen is following up on this story and will have more at 10 on Fox and 11 on KTVZ.