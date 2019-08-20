News

What temp is your AC? New suggestions may surprise

Energy Star suggests 78 while home, 82 to sleep

By:

Posted: Aug 20, 2019 01:14 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 02:58 PM PDT

Energy Stars website, a federal program that promotes energy efficiency, suggests the ideal temperatures to keep you cool and save on your energy bill.

The suggestion is 78 degrees Fahrenheit (25.56 °C) when you are at home, 85 degrees when you're at work or away from home and 82 degrees when you're sleeping.

The story has gone viral, with many people saying those temperatures are ridiculously hot and others saying it's perfectly comfortable.

Energy Star recommends using a programmable thermostat to implement the settings it says are best.

