West Nile virus cases reported in Deschutes, E. Oregon
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — There's been a small outbreak of West Nile virus infections in Eastern Oregon this year.
West Nile is a virus carried by mosquitos. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that this year there were five cases in humans, in Harney, Deschutes and Malheur counties. There were also four cases in horses and about 80 mosquitos found carrying the disease.
The lone Deschutes County case was acquired out of state, the Oregon Health Authority said.
Most people infected with West Nile don't feel sick. But one in five develop a fever and one in every 150 suffer a serious, sometimes fatal, illness.
People can reduce their risk of catching the virus by using insect repellent and wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants.
Recommended Stories
Slideshows
Politics Getty Images
News Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images
News Getty Images/Pool
News Ferre' Dollar/CNN
News Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
News Mark Runnacles/Getty Images
News FreeImages.com/Marcin Jochimczyk
News By John McKeon [CC BY-SA 2.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)], via Wikimedia Commons
Recipes Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Health Kena Krutsinger/Getty Images
News U.S. Navy/FBI via Wikimedia Commons
News Jason Merritt/Getty Images
News Chris Hondros/Getty Images
Politics Getty Images
News Brian Bahr/Getty Images
Economy Joe Raedle/Getty Images
News Dolby Laboratories
News Photograph by Rama, Wikimedia Commons, Cc-by-sa-2.0-fr
National & World Steve Kastenbaum/CNN
News Alex Wong/Getty Images
News Spencer Platt/Getty Images