Washington ponders response to more wolf pack depredations
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The state of Washington is evaluating what to do about a wolf pack that is consistently preying on cattle in Ferry County.
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife killed one member of the OPT wolf pack on July 13, in an effort to change the behavior of the pack.
But the agency says attacks on livestock have continued in the area.
The OPT pack is believed to have killed two head of cattle and injured five more since the pack member was killed on July 13.
Because of the continued depredations, agency director Kelly Susewind is considering the next steps, which could include killing more members of the pack.
Most of the wolves in Washington are located in the northeastern corner of the state.
