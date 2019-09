Wash. woman missing after floating in Willamette River

Polk County Sheriff's Office searching stretch of Willamette River for missing floater, near snags in the river (Photo: Polk County SO)

Polk County Sheriff's Office searching stretch of Willamette River for missing floater, near snags in the river (Photo: Polk County SO)

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Authorities in Polk County are searching for a woman who went missing while floating with friends on the Willamette River.

The Polk County Sheriffs' Office says the 37-year-old from Vancouver, Washington, and her friends overturned after running into the root ball of a tree.

The Statesman Journal reported Sunday Tracy Allen was wearing a life jacket. She hasn't been seen since she went into the water Saturday afternoon south of Independence. Officials say the current was strong at the time.

Her friends were able to get to shallow water and scramble to shore on Wells Island.

Two other women floating behind the trio unhooked their tubes before reaching the snag and made their way ashore.

Officials are using an overhead drone, side-scan sonar, underwater camera and a helicopter for the search.