Wash. man charged in DUII injury crash on Hwy. 26

Sent him, young son to hospital

Sep 30, 2019

Sep 30, 2019

A Washington state man was cited for drunken driving and assault after a crash Saturday afternoon on rain-slick U.S. Highway 26 northwest of Madras that sent him and his 8-year-old son to the hospital, authorities said.

Oregon State Police were dispatched to the single-vehicle crash near milepost 109 shortly before 4 p.m., troopers said.

They learned Thorin Purviance, 44, of Burbank, Washington, lost control of his Ford F-150 pickup while negotiating a corner on wet pavement and crashed into the rocky cliff beside the highway, OSP reported.

Jefferson County Sheriff Jim Adkins said the car was heading east toward Madras and about 10 miles northwest of Madras when the crash occurred. He said the driver was trapped in the wreckage until freed by fire personnel.

The wet highway and excessive speed also were suspected factors in the crash, Adkins said.

Purviance and the boy were taken to St. Charles Madras. After obtaining a search warrant, a blood sample was taken, and the results were a .34 blood-alcohol content, more than four times the legal limit, troopers said.

Purviance was cited and released on initial charges of DUII-alcohol, recklessly endangering another person and fourth-degree assault before being taken to St. Charles Bend for further treatment, OSP reported. The case was referred to the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office for further consideration.

