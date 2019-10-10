Wash. company recalls chicken salad sandwiches

Recalled Tuscan Sun brand chicken salad sandwiches (Photo: FDA)

WASHINGTON - Jumbo Foods Inc. of Mukilteo, Wash., has issued a voluntary recall of Tuscan Sun (TS) brand chicken salad sandwiches, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in its alert.

The following affected sandwiches products were distributed exclusively by Jumbo Foods Inc to food service and retail stores in Arizona, California, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, Utah, Virginia, and Washington.

FROZEN Product UPC Codes on Pkg Sell By/ Use By Dates Distribution Dates TS Bacon Ranch Chicken Salad on 9 grain 4370101417 A11 - E39 None 3/11/2019 - 9/27/2019 TS Cranberry Chicken Salad on 9 grain 4370101414 A11 - E39 None 3/11/2019 - 9/27/2019 TS Chipolte Chicken Salad on 9 grain 4370101415 A11 - E39 None 3/11/2019 - 9/27/2019 TS Chicken Salad on 9 grain 4370101413 A11 - E39 None 3/11/2019 - 9/27/2019 TS Chicken Salad Wedges 4370101426 A11 - E39 None 3/11/2019 - 9/27/2019

REFRIGERATED product UPC Codes on Pkg. Sell By/ Use By Dates Distribution Dates TS Bacon Ranch Chicken Salad on 9 grain 4370101417 A11 - E39 3/21/2019 - 11/01/2019 3/11/2019 - 9/27/2019 TS Cranberry Chicken Salad on 9 grain 4370101414 A11 - E39 3/21/2019 - 11/01/2019 3/11/2019 - 9/27/2019 TS Chipolte Chicken Salad on 9 grain 4370101415 A11 - E39 3/21/2019 - 11/01/2019 3/11/2019 - 9/27/2019 TS Chicken Salad on 9 grain 4370101413 A11 - E39 3/21/2019 - 11/01/2019 3/11/2019 - 9/27/2019 TS Chicken Salad Wedges 4370101426 A11 - E39 3/21/2019 - 11/01/2019 3/11/2019 - 9/27/2019

Jumbo Foods Inc began shipping these frozen or refrigerated sandwiches products between March 11, 2019 and September 27, 2019. Frozen sandwiches have no sell by or use by date printed on packages and have 8 months shelf life. Frozen products will be thawed, and the expiry dates are applied at stores. Refrigerated sandwiches distributed by Jumbo Foods have 28 days shelf life and the sell by or use by date stickers are observed on packages.

This recall was brought to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's attention by The Suter Company, whose poultry supplier Tip Top Poultry has issued a voluntary recall of ready-to-eat (RTE) poultry products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes.

No illnesses have been reported to date in relation to these products or recall.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Consumers who have purchased these recalled products should not consume them. Consumers should discard the products or return them to the point of purchase. Consumers with questions should call Jumbo Foods Inc. Customer Service at 800-562-6507, 8:15 am – 4:30 pm, PST, Monday through Friday.