Warm Springs woman killed, 2nd hurt in Hwy. 26 crash

Scene of crash that killed one Warm Springs woman, seriously injured another on U.S. Highway 26 near Madras early Friday morning (Photo: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)

MADRAS, Ore. - (Update: OSP details of crash)

A 20-year-old Warm Springs woman was killed and an 18-year-old woman was seriously injured early Friday in a crash on U.S. Highway 26 just west of Madras, Oregon State Police reported.

OSP troopers and other emergency personnel responded shortly after 2 a.m. to the crash at the intersection of Earl Street and Highway 26, just west of Madras.

Troopers said an investigation found that Arrita Augustine Sampson was driving a Buick Lucerne on Earl Street and failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection with Highway 26.

Sampson drove into the path of an eastbound fuel tanker truck driven by Brandon McMurrian, 30, of Prineville, OSP said.

Sampson sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene. A passenger in her car, May Spino, 18, was taken by ambulance to St. Charles Madras, then flown by air ambulance to St. Charles Bend, troopers said.

The truck driver was unhurt in the crash, which closed Highway 26 for several hours. It was reopened by about 8 a.m.

OSP was assisted at the scene by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Jefferson County Fire and EMS, Madras Police and ODOT.