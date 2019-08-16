Wanted Bend man runs from PD, caught by K-9's bite

Taylor Steven Connelly (Photo: Deschutes County Jail)

BEND, Ore. - (Update: Adding arrival at jail, new mugshot)

A 24-year-old, possibly armed Bend man wanted in connection with several recent thefts and on a parole violation warrant ran from police Thursday, despite the use of a flash-bang grenade, but a police K-9’s bite helped take him into custody on numerous charges.

Officers tried to contact Taylor Steven Connelly at a house on Southeast Yew Avenue about several thefts he allegedly was involved in, as well as the parole violation arrest warrant, Lt. Juli McConkey said.

The officers had information he possessed a firearm “and he made a prior threat that he would point firearms at officers to avoid being arrested,” McConkey said in a news release.

Once officers contacted Connelly, he ran from them, crossing Southeast Third Street toward the Bend-La Pine Schools bus yard, the lieutenant said. The officers deployed a ”flash bang” grenade to try to stop him, but he kept running and entered a fenced area at the bus yard, not intended for the public.

Connelly was taken into custody with the help of K-9 Rony and his partner, Officer Victor Umnitz, McConkey said.

Connelly sustained non-life-threatening injuries from Rony’s bite and was treated at St. Charles Bend for his injury before being booked into the Deschutes County Jail Thursday evening.

McConkey said he's charged with interfering with a peace officer, second-degree criminal trespass, possession of methamphetamine, heroin and steroids, resisting arrest, second-degree escape, six counts of identity theft and four counts each of possession of a forged instrument, unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle and second-degree theft, as well as the parole violation warrant.

Connelly was arrested in 2016 when Bend police recovered a variety of items stolen from nearly a dozen unlocked cars on the city’s east side. Two years earlier, police said a crime victim saw a cyclist wearing his stolen winter jacket and called police, leading to Connelly’s arrest on charges he stole items from at least 10 cars over the previous two weeks.