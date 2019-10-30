Waldorf School of Bend to plant 10,000 trees in 2020

BEND, Ore. - The Waldorf School of Bend is excited to announce the launch of our Forest for Good project to our greater community!

We are a Force (Forest!) for Good. We plant trees. Healthy forests are good for everyone — humans, animals, communities, businesses, and the Earth! In 2020, our school and community goal is to plant 10,000 trees!

In 2017, the Milli Fire in the Deschutes National Forest and Three Sisters Wilderness area devastated 24,000 acres of Central Oregon woodland. On May 1st and 2nd of 2020, WSB has partnered with the US Forest Service (USFS) to replant 50 of those acres with 10,000 seedling trees.

Using seedlings cultivated by the USFS for location and elevation, our students, faculty, staff, and families will gather as a small army of tree lovers to replant the area surveyed and plotted by our foresters.

Through the Forest for Good project, we are empowering our students and community to be catalysts for action to foster a healthy planet. These plots of land will also forever provide our students and community a place to return to witness the fruits of their love and labor. Over the years, as our Forest for Good grows and thrives, it will offset over 283 tons of carbon, create oxygen, provide safe havens for plants and animals, and bolster human health. That’s a huge WIN for our global community.

Forest for Good influences the future of our forests and our school. As an independent non-profit school, we rely on fundraising to attain our annual budget goals. Instead of buying “things,” you are sponsoring our school's service action! Sponsors of this project support WSB's vibrant education, a healthier planet, and our collective future. May the forest be with you!

For more information and to support our project visit:

Website: https://forestforgood.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ForestForGood/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/forestforgood/

The Waldorf School of Bend cultivates academic excellence through our experiential curriculum rich in the arts, sciences, and practical works. We honor each child’s unique spirit by building capacities of will, free thought, compassion, and social responsibility. In this way, children develop with purpose to act as powerful world citizens.