Waldorf School of Bend sponsors Central Oregon Locavore

Teaming up to cultivate the future through families and farms, Central Oregon Locavore announces sponsorship by the Waldorf School of Bend. The $2,500 donation results in recognition and outreach for the Waldorf School of Bend and support for the programs of Central Oregon Locavore.

Education is at the heart of both of the organizations' missions.

The Waldorf School of Bend cultivates academic excellence through their experiential curriculum rich in the arts, sciences and practical works, including a school garden where the students learn about where their food comes from and how to care for precious land.

Central Oregon Locavore hosts events and programs that provide immersive learning through curriculum-based on farm learning with their Farm Kids Program and volunteer farm work days through Willing Workers on Local Farms. The priority of social responsibility is highly regarded and modeled by both organizations.

Central Oregon Locavore appreciates the Waldorf philosophy, which honors each child's unique spirit by building capacities of will, free thought, compassion and social responsibility. In this way, children develop with purpose to act as powerful world citizens. A challenging, vibrant curriculum allows students to learn in their own innate styles, and to build upon their own emerging capabilities.

From early childhood through middle school, students spend considerable time building solid foundations and capacities in critical and cooperative thinking. They are able to do so by actively engaging in the classroom, in the lab, on the playing field, on stage, and in the natural environment. A toddler at the Waldorf School of Bend starts their day with "seasonal circle time." Central Oregon Locavore thinks that everyone should do the same!

If you are interested in becoming a sponsor of Central Oregon Locavore and becoming part of the circle of sustainability and community building, please contact Nicolle Timm at:

Email: info@centraloregonlocavore.org

Address: 1841 NE 3rd St, Bend, OR 97701

Phone: (541) 633-7388

Website: www.centraloregonlocavore.org

Central Oregon Locavore promotes local food and farmers for the health of our community. We work for an ecologically stable and socially just food system in Central Oregon by improving access to fresh, nutrient-dense local food, educating the community about the benefits of sustainably produced food and supporting farmers and ranchers.