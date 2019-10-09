News

Walden talks with KTVZ on impeachment, Syria and vaping

Doesn't see 'high crimes and misdemeanors'

By:

Posted: Oct 08, 2019 08:40 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 08:40 PM PDT

Walden in Central Oregon on Tuesday

BEND, Ore. - In the wake of President Donald Trump’s announcement that he will not cooperate with the impeachment probe, Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore., told NewsChannel 21 on Tuesday that he believes the impeachment process is not being handled properly.

Walden said it's been too disruptive and has interfered with other business that he believes lawmakers should be focusing on.

The impeachment hearings began after allegations were made that the president, in a phone conversation, urged Ukraine's president to investigate Joe Biden and his son.

"I said at the time, I don't think the phone call was his finest moment, Walden said. It does not rise, in my book, to high crimes and misdemeanors, especially when it's being handled in such a politicized way."

A new NBC News poll released Tuesday night finds 43% of those surveyed support impeachment and removing the president from office, while 49% do not.

There's little in the Constitution outlining how an impeachment should be carried out.

Walden also spoke out against the president's decision to pull out of northern Syria.

"I worry about what Turkey may or may not do," he said. "They've had a running battle with the Kurds, and you worry about what the Turks would do to the Kurds, given the opportunity. And the Kurds have been fighting with us against ISIS.

"I hope we don't go down a bad path here and leave friendly fighters who have been at our side, and we at theirs ,wide open."

Many Republicans are calling on the president to reverse his decision.

With the report Tuesday of another U.S. death related to vaping, we spoke with Walden about the issue.

"I'm of the mind we need to treat it like we do alcohol," he said. "You don't let a kid underage have a half-case of beer and let them continue to walk away with it. Why should they be able to keep the vaping device? It ought to be taken away, just like we take away alcohol." 

Walden also said he's worried about some of the flavors that he believes are designed to entice young people.

On the other hand, Walden said he believes vaping does work to help some adults quit smoking nicotine.

The Oregon Liquor Control Commission plans an emergency meeting at 11:30 a.m. on Friday to discuss enactment of a six-month ban on the sale of flavored vaping products, directed by Gov. Kate Brown in her executive order late last week.

If one is put in place, it would take effect immediately and the OLCC would then begin calling on dispensaries to make sure they are aware of the new ban, spokesman Mark Pettinger said.

The vaping-related death toll is now at 22 for the nation, and two of those deaths occurred in Oregon.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

Economy
Best places to retire in US
iStock/moneybusinessimages

Best places to retire in US

News
On this day: October 8
Robert B. Stanton/NFLPhotoLibrary via Getty Images

On this day: October 8

News
Dazzling October C.O. sunset comes into view

Dazzling October C.O. sunset comes into view

Politics
What to know about the whistleblower scandal
Copyright 2019 CNN

What to know about the whistleblower scandal

News
On this day: October 7
State of California via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 7

News
Bear cub wanders through SW Redmond neighborhood

Bear cub wanders through SW Redmond neighborhood

News
On this day: October 6
Chris Trotman/Getty Images

On this day: October 6

News
On this day: October 5
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

On this day: October 5

News
On this day: October 4
Rick Diamond/Getty Images for IEBA

On this day: October 4

Lifestyle
Prince Harry, Meghan tour Africa
Getty Images

Prince Harry, Meghan tour Africa

News
On this day: October 3
Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images

On this day: October 3

News
On this day: October 2
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

On this day: October 2

Health
7 pains men should never ignore
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

7 pains men should never ignore

News
On this day: October 1
David Becker/Getty Images

On this day: October 1

News
Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Oct.. 2019

Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Oct.. 2019

National & World
Most commonly misspelled word in each state
iStock/Frankljunior

Most commonly misspelled word in each state

News
On this day: September 30
Kevin Winter/ImageDirect

On this day: September 30

News
On this day: September 29
Georges Biard via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 29

News
On this day: September 28
Ilia Yefimovich/Getty Images

On this day: September 28

News
On this day: September 27
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Playboy

On this day: September 27

Economy
Best, worst states for working mothers
iStock/ monkeybusinessimages

Best, worst states for working mothers