Walden seeks nominations to U.S. service academies

BEND, Ore. - Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore., is encouraging Oregon students who are interested in attending one of the prestigious United States service academies to apply for an official nomination through his office.

Nomination applications must be submitted to Representative Walden by the end of October, and can be completed on Walden's website at walden.house.gov/academynominations.



"It is always an honor and privilege to nominate outstanding young Oregonians to our nation's service academies each year," said Walden. "I encourage students who are eager to grow intellectually, lead by example, and serve our country to apply for a nomination to one of the prestigious service academies through my office.

"My Service Academy Nomination Board has unique experience serving our country in uniform, and their guidance and understanding of what it takes to excel at the service academies speaks to the caliber of the students they recommend. I look forward to nominating another remarkable group of Oregonians to the U.S. service academies once again this year."



Each year, students from across Oregon's Second District are nominated by Walden for acceptance to the service academies after being recommended by Walden's Service Academy Nomination Board.

Walden's Service Academy Nomination Board -- active and retired military officers who interview potential candidates for the service academies -- recommends each student based on their academic performance, extracurricular involvement, and character.

This year, 10 students from Oregon's Second District were accepted to the service academies of their choice after being nominated by Walden.

The service academies available for nominations from members of Congress include four of the five service academies: the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado; the Military Academy at West Point, New York; the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland; and the Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, New York.

The fifth service academy, the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, CT, does not require a congressional nomination for appointment.

Representative Walden's formal nominations will be announced in late December. Final selection for admission to the service academies will be determined by officials at each respective academy in early spring.

For more information on the application process to receive a nomination from Representative Walden, please click here.