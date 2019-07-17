News

Walden criticizes President Trump's 'disgusting' tweets

Urges colleagues to 'stop wasting time bickering'

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Jul 16, 2019 09:32 AM PDT

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 05:12 PM PDT

WASHINGTON - Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore., issued a statement Tuesday sharply critical of President Trump's recent comments on Twitter about immigration issues and "certain members of Congress," saying they are "disgusting and wrong" and "do not reflect the values that we hold dear in America."

Here's his full statement:

“America is a nation of immigrants and I do not, and will never, condone discrimination. The President’s recent tweets do not reflect the values that we hold dear in America, and they are comments that should not be made about any American citizen, regardless of who they are or where they work.

"Comments like these and others stating that CBP agents are ‘running concentration camps’ or that people who support Israel only do it for the ‘Benjamins’ are disgusting and wrong. They distract from the real issues our nation faces, like the humanitarian crisis at the border, the rising cost of health care, and providing for our veterans and active duty military.

"Just the same, taking time to vote on political resolutions condemning the President wastes precious time that should be spent debating and voting on legislation that directly improves the lives of Americans. Respectfully, Congress needs to stop wasting time bickering over mean tweets and get back to tackling the real problems facing our nation."

