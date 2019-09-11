News

Walden advocates for improved maternal health care

More women dying due to pregnancy complications

WASHINGTON - Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore., discussed the need to improve maternal health care during an Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health legislative hearing Tuesday, entitled "Improving Maternal Health: Legislation to Advance Prevention Efforts and Access to Care."

"The critical issue of maternal morbidity and mortality – an issue that is literally a matter of life and death for all women across the country – is a difficult topic, and one that is close to my heart," Walden said.

"Despite massive innovation in health care and advancements in technology, recent reports have indicated that the number of women dying due to pregnancy complications has increased in recent years," he added. "The effects of such a tragedy on any family are impossible to comprehend."

The hearing built off progress made last Congress when Walden was chairman of the Full Committee, which included President Trump signing the Preventing Maternal Deaths Act into law that improves data collection and reporting around maternal mortality and develops systems at all levels of government in order to better understand the burden of maternal complications. 

"We have continued to lead the way this Congress as well – and on a bipartisan basis, I might add – sending letters earlier this year to six Health and Human Services agencies asking for the latest information on what they are doing to combat maternal mortality," Walden said.

Walden shared disappointment that the hearing was not as bipartisan as it could have been, with only one Republican bill being considered.

He expressed frustration that the majority had not considered the Excellence in Maternal Health Act, a bipartisan bill he strongly supports, which would authorize grants to identify, develop, and disseminate maternal health quality best practices, supports training at health professions schools to reduce and prevent discrimination and implicit biases, enhances federal efforts to establish or support perinatal quality collaboratives, and authorizes grants for establishing and/or operating innovative evidence-informed programs that deliver integrated services to pregnant and postpartum women. 

He concluded his opening statement by saying, "I know we will learn much about the landscape of maternity care (today) and what more we can do to improve the health outcomes in expectant of new mothers across the country."

Walden said he remains concerned with reports about maternal care in American and is committed continuing to work to fight for access to quality maternal health care for Oregonians and all Americans.

To watch the full hearing, click here.

