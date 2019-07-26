Volunteers sought for state ATV advisory panel

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is seeking volunteers for two upcoming vacant positions on the All-Terrain Vehicle Advisory Committee. Successful candidates will also serve on the ATV Grant Subcommittee.

OPRD is accepting applications for the following positions:

Class I (Quad) ATV user organization representative

Class IV (Side-by-Side) ATV user organization representative

The Oregon Legislature established the ATV-AC in 2010 and tasked it with these duties: reviewing accidents and fatalities resulting from ATV recreation; reviewing changes to statutory vehicle classifications as necessary for safety considerations; reviewing safety features of all classes of Off-Highway Vehicles (OHV); and recommending appropriate safety requirements to protect child and adult OHV operators.

The ATV-AC typically holds one public meeting per year. Members will begin service Jan. 1, 2020.

The ATV Grant Subcommittee is responsible for reviewing and recommending grant funding in support of ATV recreational activities throughout the state. Activities include operations and maintenance, law enforcement, emergency medical services, land acquisition, and planning and development.

The Subcommittee holds up to four public meetings per year. Computer access and experience is mandatory. Knowledge of OHV riding areas throughout Oregon is beneficial.

To apply for one of the open positions, navigate to the ATV-AC webpage [https://www.oregon.gov/oprd/ATV/Pages/ATV-Advisory-Committee.aspx] and click the "Committee Interest Form" link at the bottom of the page. Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. Aug. 30.

For more information contact Jeff Trejo, OPRD ATV safety education coordinator, at jeff.trejo@oregon.gov or 503-986-0585.