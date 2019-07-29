Volunteers in Medicine in final year of St. Charles matching grant

BEND, Ore. - St. Charles Health System has partnered with Volunteers in Medicine Clinic of the Cascades (VIM) to match up to $480,000 in funds the clinic raises over two years (through March 2020), nearly doubling the health system's overall community benefit investment.

As we move into the final year of the collaboration, St. Charles will match dollar for dollar up to $240,000 of contributions made by medical professionals. This amount was chosen as a conservative estimate of how much money St. Charles saves as a result of the services provided by Volunteers in Medicine.

VIM uses the collaborative power of over 200 annual in-clinic volunteers and local health care partners to provide low-income working adults who do not otherwise have access to insurance, with necessary medical care. "Thousands of people remain uninsured in Central Oregon and struggle to find access to affordable health care," said Kat Mastrangelo, VIM Executive Director. "Volunteers in Medicine is a local solution to a local health care problem. Through our network of providers, we are able to leverage every $1 raised into $6.86 in medical services and community benefits for the uninsured."

VIM has experienced an increase in requests for medical services and medications, but its funding has not kept pace with the demand, Mastrangelo said. "To stabilize our funding base so that we can meet our patient's needs, we are seeking support from Central Oregon's health care community to match St. Charles' generous investment," she said. "Any donation from a licensed health care individual, provider or group practice, medical foundation or organization will help us meet our goal."

"What makes VIM special is its value proposition," said Dr. Jeff Absalon, St. Charles' chief physician executive. "It convenes a pro bono network of specialists to coordinate case management, which helps ensure patients receive the right care at the right time. If VIM were to go away, the result would be more costly and fragmented care."

Over the last fiscal year, 1,050 low-income adults qualified for care at VIM's clinic. The clinic saw 7,216 medical provider visits, eligibility screenings, and pharmacy consultations in the clinic, and had 630 visits to VIM's off-site community medical partners. Our volunteers donated an outstanding 14,245 hours to the clinic, valued at $804,038 in services. The annual community benefit is estimated at $5.9 million, and yet we serve a fraction of the 9,602 potential patient population. As support for VIM strengthens and VIM's impact expands, we are able to increase our positive impact in Central Oregon, and the St. Charles Matching Grant is expediting this growth.

About Volunteers in Medicine Clinic of the Cascades

Volunteers in Medicine Clinic of the Cascades (VIM) is a nonprofit clinic in Bend that provides free medical care to low-income, uninsured adults from working families in Central Oregon. Our mission is "to improve the health and wellness of the medically uninsured or critically underserved through the engagement of professionals, community partners, and dedicated volunteers." VIM is the only clinic in Central Oregon that cares for the uninsured without charge. Patients receive primary and specialty medical care, medications, mental health care, surgery, physical therapy, lab work, medical tests, and education programs. All care is provided through medical and support volunteers.

About St. Charles Health System

St. Charles Health System, Inc., headquartered in Bend, Ore., owns and operates St. Charles Bend, Madras, Prineville and Redmond. It also owns family care clinics in Bend, Madras, Prineville, Redmond and Sisters. St. Charles is a private, not-for-profit Oregon corporation and is the largest employer in Central Oregon with more than 4,300 caregivers. In addition, there are more than 350 active medical staff members and nearly 200 visiting medical staff members who partner with the health system to provide a wide range of care and service to our communities.