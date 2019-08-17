Volunteers in Medicine Clinic receives US Bank grant

BEND, Ore. - US Bank granted $7,306 to Volunteers in Medicine Clinic of the Cascades on Wednesday to provide work experience and job readiness training for low-income individuals with recruitment targeted to VIM patients who are people of color and non-native English speakers.

The vast majority of VIM patients are underemployed and in low-wage jobs. As part of VIM’s equity initiatives, our board has set a goal of employing VIM patients to gain work experience with transferrable skills. This project will fund an eligibility screening intern position at 0.25 FTE.

The intern will help every new patient complete ACA enrollment and apply for the Oregon Health Plan, and will gain experience transferrable to medical, nonprofit, banking, financial, and insurance companies.

Over the past five years, VIM has moved 18 volunteers into health careers. It develops jobs through dozens of partner medical providers, nonprofits, and educational institutions.

About Volunteers in Medicine Clinic of the Cascades

Volunteers in Medicine Clinic of the Cascades (VIM) is a nonprofit clinic in Bend that provides free medical care to low-income, uninsured adults from working families in Central Oregon. Our mission is “to improve the health and wellness of the medically uninsured or critically underserved through the engagement of professionals, community partners, and dedicated volunteers.” VIM is the only clinic in Central Oregon that cares for the uninsured without charge. Patients receive primary and specialty medical care, medications, mental health care, surgery, physical therapy, lab work, medical tests, and education programs. All care is provided through medical and support volunteers. www.vim-cascades.org