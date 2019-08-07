Video at La Pine store may point to SNAP abuse

Video may show SNAP misuse

LA PINE, Ore. - A La Pine grocery store worker captured on video something he said he sees people doing quite often.

It involves what he calls an abuse of SNAP (the state's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as food stamps), and he's frustrated his tax dollars are being wasted in that way.

The worker, who asked not to be identified, said Tuesday he works on the loading dock at a grocery store, which he also asked not to be named.

He told us that many times, he sees people buy bottled water and cans with food stamps, then take them to the side of the building and dump them, then take the bottles to the bottle return for cash.

"In many instances, this cash is used for buying malt liquor, wine or cigarettes,” the worker said. “Things they can't get on the Oregon Trail Card, things they shouldn't be doing, wasting taxpayers' money."

He said his company brings in seven times more cans than they sell.

Since the state's bottle deposit doubled to 10 cents, redemption rates are nearly 90 percent.

NewsChannel 21 has reached out to Oregon DHS to find out if this is considered fraud or abuse of the SNAP program.

We’re still waiting to hear back, and we’ll update you once we learn more.

If you would like to report potential misuse of SNAP program, you can do it here: https://www.oregon.gov/DHS/ABUSE/Pages/index.aspx.