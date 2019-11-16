VFW post in Redmond helping veterans in need
REDMOND, Ore. - Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4108 in Redmond is helping a local charity help veterans in need of assistance during the region's challenging winters.
Past Commander Jack Newcomb and Past Auxiliary President Pixie Newcomb recently presented St. Vincent de Paul Social Services Director Barry Hebert with two $1,000 VFW Community Support Grants for local veteran homeless relief and assistance.
The funds will be dedicated to veterans seeking assistance from St. Vincent de Paul for rent, propane, fuel and other essentials needed to endure our Central Oregon winters.
