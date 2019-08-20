News

Vern Patrick's community school receives $5,000 grant

Redmond's Vern Patrick Elementary School has received at $5,000 grant from the Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation to support its community school programming in the 2019-2020 school year.

Vern Patrick Elementary's community school program offers after school enrichment activities that complement academic programs to support student success. Students are able to participate in extra-curricular activities and programs that support core academic goals.

In addition, students have the opportunity to participate in a number of activities provided in partnership with community organizations such as Girls on the Run, LaClasse, Girl Scouts, STEAM (science, technology, arts and math) classes, cheerleading with local high schools, Kids in the Kitchen with OSU, and many more. 

The school will use the funds awarded to support the program through a part time community school coordinator who will facilitate all programming and work with community partners, staff, students and parents.

"Vern Patrick Elementary is honored to receive this grant from Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation," shared Jennifer Hesse, Vern Patrick Elementary principal. "With this extra funding, we were able to continue with programming this year in a larger capacity than originally thought. Being able to provide these enrichment activities at a low cost to our families provides opportunities and activities that students may otherwise not be exposed to and can spark life-long interests."

The Cow Creek Band of the Umpqua Tribe of Indians has a long and proud history of giving to the communities in which they live and work. Each year the Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation makes grants to eligible non-profit organizations in communities in Coos, Deschutes, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine, Klamath, and Lane counties. Since its beginning, the Cow Creek Foundation has awarded more than $14 million dollars in grants to community non-profit organizations in the seven county homeland territory.

For questions or more information about Vern Patrick Elementary School's community school program, please contact Kelly Jenkins, communications coordinator, at 541.923.8233.

