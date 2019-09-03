News

Vancouver dog survives month in woods after hit by car

Teen says adventure partner 'better every day'

By:
  • Lindsay Nadrich, KGW

Posted: Sep 02, 2019 05:53 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 05:53 PM PDT

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Niko, a Vancouver family's dog, survived 31 days in the wilderness after getting hit by a car.

Niko is 16-year-old Caden Alt's adventure partner.

"He's always fun to have around," Caden told KGW-TV. "He's right there at your side walking around and yeah, he's just awesome."

On July 26, Niko went camping with Caden's father, David Alt, in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest. Later that night, Niko wandered over to the road and got hit by a car. David ran from the campsite just in time to see Niko sprint off into the woods.

"A lady jumped out of the car immediately and said, 'I don't know how he could've survived that,'" he said.

He searched all night, but could not find Niko. He said it was devastating.

For the next 31 days, he and Caden spent as much time as they could going back to look.

"Every weekend we went up there, we searched, that was pretty hard, coming back every day not finding anything," Caden recalled.

Then last weekend, they got a call from two men who had seen a post about Niko on Facebook and spotted him about 100 yards from where he disappeared.

"That was, just like, my heart dropped for a second, like, is this happening?" Caden asked.

The Good Samaritans canceled their own trip and drove Niko straight to Vancouver.

"So, yeah, my son and I were just crying, it was, it was unbelievable, yeah, and then of course when we're in the driveway and they bring him up, Caden and I are crying, those two grown men are crying, four guys crying, it was great," David said.

Niko lost about 15 pounds but is otherwise doing well.

"Skin and bones and one eye shut, he had lost 30% of his body weight, but he immediately was eating and drinking," David said.

Niko seemed pretty happy to be back by Caden's side.

"It's been amazing," Caden said. "I'm so glad to have him back. He's not like perfect, energetic back up to himself, but he's getting there, better every day. He's just as cute as ever, the house is filled again."

So what did Niko do for 31 days alone in the woods?

"As far as trying to recap, only Niko knows the story right, too bad he couldn't tell it," David said.

During the month Niko was missing, David and Caden said they got a lot of support from people on social media, as well as a lot of tips that helped with the search. They said they are so thankful for everyone who kept them going.

___

Information from: KGW-TV, http://www.kgw.com/

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: September 2
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

On this day: September 2

News
10 Gmail innovations
LICreate/iStock

10 Gmail innovations

News
On this day: September 1
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 1

National & World
Gunman drives around shooting in West Texas
CNN

Gunman drives around shooting in West Texas

News
On this day: August 31
Chatham House via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 31

News
On this day: August 30
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: August 30

News
World's top travel destinations
freeimages.com/krzysiuc

World's top travel destinations

News
On this day: August 29
Mark Hill/Turner via CNN

On this day: August 29

News
World's most socially progressive countries

World's most socially progressive countries

News
On this day: August 28
DianesDigitals via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 28

News
On this day: August 27
NOAA

On this day: August 27

News
Most expensive cities for car insurance

Most expensive cities for car insurance

News
Most expensive states to own a home

Most expensive states to own a home

News
On this day: August 26
Michael Buckner/Getty Images

On this day: August 26

News
10 best U.S. cities for dating
iStock/kevinruss﻿

10 best U.S. cities for dating

News
On this day: August 25
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: August 25

News
On this day: August 24
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

On this day: August 24

News
15 emerging U.S. downtowns
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

15 emerging U.S. downtowns

News
On this day: August 23
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse B. Awalt/U.S. Navy via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 23

News
On this day: August 22
iStock/DegasMM

On this day: August 22

News
School violence: By the numbers
KPRC via CNN

School violence: By the numbers