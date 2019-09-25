News

USFS waives day-use fees on National Public Lands Day


  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Sep 24, 2019 08:52 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 09:15 PM PDT

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. - Fees will be waived at U.S. Forest Service day-use recreation sites in Oregon and Washington on Saturday for National Public Lands Day.

This fee waiver includes many picnic areas, boat launches, trailheads and visitor centers. Fees for camping, cabin rentals, heritage expeditions or other permits still apply. Fees will continue to be charged at recreation sites operated by concessionaires unless the individual manager chooses to participate.

“Each year on National Public Lands Day, we celebrate our public lands along with the many dedicated volunteers who help us maintain and protect these special places,” said Glenn Casamassa, Pacific Northwest regional forester. “Thank you to all the volunteers and partners who contribute their time and energy helping to steward public lands for everyone to enjoy.”

Many National Public Lands Day volunteer projects are being held across Oregon and Washington. Projects include planting trees, building and repairing trails and bridges, removing trash and invasive plants, refurbishing historic structures, monitoring wildlife, and restoring natural habitats. Check with your local forest to find a volunteer event near you, and use our interactive recreation map to find a nearby recreation site.

National Public Lands Day brings together volunteers, agencies, and partner organizations to connect people to public lands in their communities, inspire environmental stewardship, and encourage use of public lands for education, recreation, and general health. Last year, over 113,000 National Public Lands Day participants volunteered at over 1,100 sites across the country, contributing a value of $11 million in public land improvements.

Learn more about National Public Lands Day at www.neefusa.org/npld.

