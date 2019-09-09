USFS seeks public comments on Mt. Bachelor's 2020 vision

Mt. Bachelor plans several projects in 2020, including a Peace Park Terrain Park and new faux fire lookout structure to house cell tower antennas on Pine Marten Knob (Photos: U.S. Forest Service)

BEND, Ore. - Just a few months after Mt. Bachelor announced several improvements for the upcoming winter season, the U.S. Forest Service is seeking public comments on more projects the resort has proposed for next year, from expanded bike trails to a new terrain park.

This year's projects, announced in June and July, include a Woodward Mountain Park, enhancements to the Sunrise Lodge, including more parking, other access and parking improvements, and a three-stage dual zip pine.

Last week, the Deschutes National Forest's Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District invited feedback on projects proposed for the spring and summer, summarized in a "scoping letter" while also including more specifics about added bike trail segments, a new Peace Park Terrain Park and a new AT&T cell tower and other changes at the Pine Marten Knob Communication Site.

District Ranger Kevin Larkin said these projects fall into categories that can be excluded from needing an environmental analysis or environmental impact statement.

Mt. Bachelor plans to convert a section of the existing Pine Marten to West Ridge tow rope service road into a hiking trail and add several segments of new trail to their bike park network, to improve connections between bike trails and provide options for varying skill levels.

They are in the area already used for winter and summer trails, with construction proposed to begin next spring.

The resort also is proposing a new terrain park, called Peace Park, east of and parallel to the existing Pacific City terrain park, part of the incorporation of the new Woodward Mountain Park features.

Up to 15 large hemlock trees would be fallen and left in place, allowing enough space between them for sno-cat groomers. Several smaller hemlock tres also would be thinned and left in place.

Mt. Bachelor also plans changes to a communication site on the Pine Marten Knob that has three cellular antennas that serve Verizon, US Cellular, To-Mobile and Sprint.

AT&T operates a temporary cell tower near West Village Lodge, but to improve coverage proposes to add its own antenna atop the pine Marten Knob.

The Forest Service document notes the resort plans to build an enclosed structure that mimics a fire lookout, enclosing all the antennas to "limit the potential for people to be exposed to electromagnetic frequencies."