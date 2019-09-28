USFS proposing separate bike, horse trails west of Bend

New parallel trail west of Bend would split uses

BEND, Ore. - The U.S. Forest Service is seeking public comment on plans to create a new trail west of Bend that will parallel the popular Metolius Windigo Trail, allowing one trail to be used primarily by mountain bikers and the other mostly for horseback riders.

The section of the multi-use non-motorized trail just north of the Cascade Lakes Highway is heavily used by mountain bikers and for equestrian uses, officials said Friday.

The Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District on the Deschutes National Forest proposes s a new,2 1/2-mile trail segment between the junction with Flagline Trail and the Connector Trail to the 4600-370 road.

The new trail would be built about 50 to 150 feet from the existing Metolius Windigo Trail, to separate the two uses, according to the outlined proposal.

You can see a map of the proposed trail and more details about how to submit comments on the project's website.