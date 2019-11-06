USFS proposes Paulina Creek restoration project

BEND, Ore. - The Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District of the Deschutes National Forest is seeking public comment on a proposed small aquatic restoration project along Paulina Creek, northeast of La Pine.

More information on how to provide comments and a map of the proposal is available on the project webpage (www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=57131)

The intent of the restoration project is to restore the hydrologic function of Paulina Creek near Ogden Group Camp.

In the 1940s, the creek was moved and channeled to provide gravel mining opportunities in the remaining open areas. Once the mining activity was complete, much of the site was left highly compacted, with little to no organic matter for the re-establishment of native plants.

Invasive plants readily established after the disturbance and have been difficult to control, officials said. Vehicle traffic has also been difficult to control, due to the flat, open areas, but has since been improved with rock barriers and placement.

The project proposes to build out the floodplain by removing small segments of the creek berm and in one section relocating the stream channel. Crews also would plant native vegetation in strategic areas, including around the trailhead.

Some parking areas may be relocated or better defined to prevent riparian damage. In total, about 10-15 acres would be impacted.

If you have additional questions, contact Lauren DuRocher at lauren.durocher@usda.gov