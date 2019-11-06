News

USFS proposes Paulina Creek restoration project

Goal: Restore function of creek in old mining area

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Nov 06, 2019 11:02 AM PST

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 01:04 PM PST

BEND, Ore. - The Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District of the Deschutes National Forest is seeking public comment on a proposed small aquatic restoration project along Paulina Creek, northeast of La Pine.

More information on how to provide comments and a map of the proposal is available on the project webpage (www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=57131)

The intent of the restoration project is to restore the hydrologic function of Paulina Creek near Ogden Group Camp.

In the 1940s, the creek was moved and channeled to provide gravel mining opportunities in the remaining open areas. Once the mining activity was complete, much of the site was left highly compacted, with little to no organic matter for the re-establishment of native plants.

Invasive plants readily established after the disturbance and have been difficult to control, officials said. Vehicle traffic has also been difficult to control, due to the flat, open areas, but has since been improved with rock barriers and placement.

The project proposes to build out the floodplain by removing small segments of the creek berm and in one section relocating the stream channel. Crews also would plant native vegetation in strategic areas, including around the trailhead.

Some parking areas may be relocated or better defined to prevent riparian damage. In total, about 10-15 acres would be impacted.

If you have additional questions, contact Lauren DuRocher at lauren.durocher@usda.gov

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
Broadband and smartphones in 2019

Broadband and smartphones in 2019

News
On this day: November 7
Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

On this day: November 7

News
On this day: November 6
Scott Olson/Getty Images

On this day: November 6

News
America's top travel destinations
FreeImages.com/chobi capeta

America's top travel destinations

Politics
2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

News
On this day: November 5
Erich Schlegel/Getty Images

On this day: November 5

News
TripAdvisor picks world's top 10 cities
krzysiuc/SXC

TripAdvisor picks world's top 10 cities

News
On this day: November 3
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

On this day: November 3

News
On this day: November 2
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: November 2

News
On this day: November 1
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

On this day: November 1

News
America's most and least obese cities
Augusta Convention and Visitors Bureau via CNN

America's most and least obese cities

News
Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Nov. 2019

Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Nov. 2019

News
On this day: October 31
FreeImages.com/bruno sersocima

On this day: October 31

News
States with the most pride
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

States with the most pride

News
Top 10 housing markets for growth and stability
Getty Images

Top 10 housing markets for growth and stability

News
On this day: October 30
Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

On this day: October 30

News
On this day: October 29
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

On this day: October 29

News
Where Americans are moving
Wikimedia Commons

Where Americans are moving

News
On this day: October 28
CBS Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 28

News
America's least/most fit cities
Ferre' Dollar/CNN

America's least/most fit cities

News
On this day: October 27
Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

On this day: October 27