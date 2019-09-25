News

US House passes bill giving pot businesses banking access

Prospects in Senate seen as uncertain

By:
  • Gene Johnson, AP staff writer

Posted: Sep 25, 2019 04:52 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 04:52 PM PDT

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill Wednesday that would grant legal marijuana businesses access to banking, a measure that would clear up a longstanding headache for the industry.

The bill, called the SAFE Banking Act, passed 321-103 on the strength of near-unanimous support from Democrats and nearly half of Republicans. Its prospects in the Senate are uncertain, but supporters said the amount of Republican support in the House was a good omen.

"This is a sign the time has come for comprehensive cannabis reform," said Morgan Fox, a spokesman for the National Cannabis Industry Association. "The fact that we got almost half the Republicans is a huge sign we're moving in the right direction toward sensible policies."

Thirty-three states have legalized cannabis for medical or recreational use, but the federal prohibition on the drug has made it difficult for businesses in the multibillion-dollar industry to get bank accounts, loans and other financial services.

The bill would allow businesses legitimately operating under state laws to access loans, lines of credit and other banking services, while sheltering financial institutions from prosecution for handling marijuana-linked money.

More financial institutions began banking with the industry as legalization spread and as the Obama administration instituted policies that allowed them to do so, with some important caveats, but the Trump administration rescinded those guidelines under former Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Many pot businesses have had to conduct sales and pay vendors or taxes in cash, making them potential robbery targets.

Supporters of the banking bill, including Democratic Reps. Denny Heck of Washington and Ed Perlmutter of Colorado, characterized it as a public safety measure. In urging lawmakers to vote yes, Heck relayed the story of a 24-year-old Marine veteran, Travis Mason, who was shot and killed during a robbery of a dispensary in suburban Denver in 2016.

"Because the federal law did not allow for that business to be banked, to be within the guardrails of the financial system, an evil person walked in that night and shot Travis dead," Heck said. "That does not have to happen. It is not hypothetical."

Opponents said it would facilitate the spread of marijuana. In a written statement, Kevin Sabet of the anti-legalization group Smart Approaches to Marijuana, noted that hundreds of people have been sickened and several have died after using marijuana vaping products.

"Surely this is not the time to reward Big Marijuana with investment opportunities," Sabet said. "Granting this industry access to banks will bring billions of dollars of institutional investment from the titans of addiction and vastly expand the harms we are already witnessing."

Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley applauded passage of the bill:

"Forcing businesses to operate in cash is an invitation to crime, money laundering, and robbery. Whether you're for or against legal cannabis, we can all agree that we want our communities to be safe from fraud and crime. Today, we saw overwhelming support in the U.S. House of Representatives to pass the SAFE Banking Act and get this common-sense fix into law.

"Now it's time for the Senate to act. While we continue to work to address broader issues related to the harmful legacy of cannabis prohibition across the country, I am hopeful that we can get the SAFE Banking Act moving quickly through committee, to the Senate floor, and ultimately, to the President's desk," Merkley said.

___

Gene Johnson is a member of the AP's marijuana beat team and can be followed at https://twitter.com/GeneAPseattle

Follow AP's complete marijuana coverage: https://apnews.com/Marijuana

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

Lifestyle
Prince Harry, Meghan tour Africa
Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire via Getty Images

Prince Harry, Meghan tour Africa

News
On this day: September 26
Robert Mora/Getty Images

On this day: September 26

Economy
Most gambling-addicted states
Julian Herbert/Getty Images

Most gambling-addicted states

Health
5 healthy habits to add decade to your life
iStock/monkeybusinessimages﻿

5 healthy habits to add decade to your life

News
On this day: September 25
Scott Halleran/Getty Images

On this day: September 25

News
On this day: September 24
California Department of Corrections via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 24

News
10 worst excuses for calling in sick
iStock/MsSponge

10 worst excuses for calling in sick

News
On this day: September 22
Douglas Miller/Keystone/Getty Images

On this day: September 22

News
On this day: September 21
Kenyan Presidential Press Service via Getty Images

On this day: September 21

Politics
2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

News
On this day: September 20
Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images

On this day: September 20

News
Celebrities involved in death cases
Getty Images/Pool

Celebrities involved in death cases

News
Jobs with the most obese employees
Ferre' Dollar/CNN

Jobs with the most obese employees

News
On this day: September 19
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: September 19

News
On this day: September 18
Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

On this day: September 18

News
20 'selfie' capitals of the world
FreeImages.com/Marcin Jochimczyk

20 'selfie' capitals of the world

News
On this day: September 17
By John McKeon [CC BY-SA 2.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)], via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 17

Recipes
America's top 10 best-selling cereals
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

America's top 10 best-selling cereals

Health
Nutritional values for 10 tailgating items
Kena Krutsinger/Getty Images

Nutritional values for 10 tailgating items

News
On this day: September 16
U.S. Navy/FBI via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 16

News
On this day: September 15
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

On this day: September 15