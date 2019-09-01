United Way plans unique downtown Bend event, party

There's a message to United Way of Deschutes County supporters facing their fears and rappelling off the Oxford Hotel Sept. 7 in an 'Over the Edge' fundraising event (Photo: United Way)

There's a message to United Way of Deschutes County supporters facing their fears and rappelling off the Oxford Hotel Sept. 7 in an 'Over the Edge' fundraising event (Photo: United Way)

BEND, Ore. - On Saturday, Sept. 7, those who visit the downtown Bend intersection of NW Lava Road and Minnesota Avenue between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. will see quite a sight! Community members will be rappelling off the roof the Oxford Hotel in downtown Bend as a result of having raised funds for United Way of Deschutes County's community work.

At seven stories and 70 feet, the Oxford Hotel is Central Oregon's tallest building.

The event is called OVER THE EDGE, and it's the first event of its kind in our region. To celebrate, United Way will also be hosting a Ground Party, closing streets off to traffic and opening them up to pedestrians from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. that day.

The party will host a beer garden, food carts, music by local DJs and activities for kids and grown-ups in booths held by local nonprofit partners and sponsors. The event is free and open to the public. All are invited show up and join the festivities.

United Way of Deschutes County is hosting OVER THE EDGE particularly because it is scary. For our community's most vulnerable – those who wake up in the morning not knowing where they will sleep that night, if they will eat that day, or when they will next be assaulted or abused – every day is scary.

By rappelling off of the roof of the Oxford, participants will face their own fears to raise funds for United Way's fight for the health, education, financial stability, and resilience of every person in our Central Oregon community.

Not everyone is dealt the same hand in life – from income to health to education to trauma to resilience. Sixty four percent of adults faced at least one traumatic experience as a child. Ten percent confronted five or more.

eIn Central Oregon, 40% of households struggle every day to make ends meet – without enough money for housing, food, child care, health care, transportation, and a cell phone. On a single night, nearly 900 people experience homelessness in Central Oregon – 12% more than last year.

United Way of Deschutes County is focused on fixing these imbalances for today's kids so that when they are tomorrow's adults, they can thrive. Together with their 26 nonprofit partners, 100 corporate partners, and nearly 2,500 donors, our local United Way helps 27% of Central Oregonians.

United Way is a local fundraiser and a local funder. The money they raise here, stays here and serves this community. Every year, our local United Way launches a community campaign to raise funds used to address the most pertinent, unmet needs of individuals and families in our Central Oregon community.

The campaign includes not only corporate leaders, but also employees from businesses and nonprofits all over our region, as well as individual community members. Funds are also raised for other local, regional, and national 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations based on donor wishes.

Two days before OVER THE EDGE, United Way is hosting its Campaign Kickoff Celebration, also at the Oxford Hotel. On Thursday, September 5th from 6 pm – 8 pm, community members are invited to a reception to learn more about the nonprofit's work. To learn more or to come to the Kickoff, call 541-389-6507.

United Way is a convener. The nonprofit brings together community leaders, local governments, other funders, nonprofits, and stakeholders to collaborate and coordinate our efforts in addressing our most complicated issues. United Way continues to address challenges facing our community right now. And it is also moving upstream to address the root cause of challenges that are immediate today, so that they don't exist tomorrow.

To learn more about United Way or the upcoming events, call 541.389.6507 or visit www.deschutesunitedway.org.

United Way of Deschutes County is a 21 Cares for Kids partner.