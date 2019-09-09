News

Unions' ballot measure would limit grocery self-checkouts

AFL-CIO says automation is costing good jobs

By:
  • Eric Tegethoff, Oregon News Network

Posted: Sep 08, 2019 09:31 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 09:31 PM PDT

PORTLAND, Ore. - A potential Oregon ballot initiative, if approved, would slow the roll of automation -- starting at grocery store checkout lines.

The Oregon AFL-CIO, which represents the state's unions, has submitted a measure for approval that would limit the number of self-checkout machines in stores to two.

Oregon AFL-CIO President Tom Chamberlain calls self-checkout machines a "deliberate corporate strategy" to reduce labor costs and eliminate jobs.

He says the speed of automation being introduced in the workplace is out of control and Oregonians are the ones hurt by this process.

"Not only do we need to pass this ballot measure to get on top of automation, we need to establish in this state a task force to look at automation as it relates to job loss and the quality of life for Oregonians," he states.

The Northwest Grocery Association, a group that represents the grocery industry, says the measure is misguided and that customers increasingly prefer self-checkout lines for their speed and convenience. The association also contests the fact that self-checkout machines replace jobs.

Chamberlain predicts eliminating jobs in grocery stores will disproportionately affect women and people of color, noting that, for instance, 63% of such workers are women.

While the grocery industry contends that positions are being created elsewhere, Chamberlain isn't convinced those additions can make up for the number of jobs lost each time a set of machines goes in.

"One checker overseeing two lines of machines that are sometimes eight checkouts each - those are jobs," he points out. "Not only an eight-hour job, but multi-shifts, because those checkouts aren't staffed for just eight hours. They're staffed for a number of different shifts."

The Grocery Store Service and Community Protection Act would need a little more than 112,000 signatures to qualify for the November 2020 ballot. The start to collecting signatures is awaiting approval.

