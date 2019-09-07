News

Union Pacific train with liquefied gas derails in Portland



Posted: Sep 07, 2019 03:38 PM PDT



PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Union Pacific says two locomotives and three tank cars containing liquefied petroleum gas derailed in Portland Saturday morning, striking and cracking a support beam to an overpass providing access to a major industrial area.

The company says there are no injuries and none of the tanks leaked in the derailment that happened at about 9:20 a.m. Saturday. Crews are working to get the locomotives and tank cars back on the tracks.

Portland Bureau of Transportation spokesman Dylan Rivera says North Going Street is closed until city engineers determine how much damage the overpass sustained. It's not clear when the road might reopen.

The road provides access to Swan Island, a major industrial area of the city with many workers.

Rivera says a small private road is being used to access Swan Island.

