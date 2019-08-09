Two Washington County deputies, suspect shot
(Update: Suspect also shot)
GASTON, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say two Washington County sheriff's deputies were shot near Gaston.
Washington County Sheriff Pat Garrett said the suspect was shot and taken to a hospital Thursday. The deputies were taken to hospitals.
The sheriff's office said a deputy who was seriously injured has an encouraging prognosis. The second deputy's injuries were not life-threatening.
Authorities said there was no longer a threat to the area.
Garrett said deputies were responding to a reported theft at a home. The homeowner reported that a firearm was stolen and the suspect walked into the woods.
The condition of the suspect was unknown.
