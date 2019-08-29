Redmond 18-year-old killed in SE Bend crash

Redmond man killed in crash at SE Bend intersection

BEND, Ore. - (Update: Adding confirmation all were wearing seat belts)

An 18-year-old Redmond resident was killed Tuesday night when the car he was riding in was struck by a pickup truck while turning at a southeast Bend intersection, both drivers apparently on a yellow light, police said Wednesday.

Lt. Juli McConkey said an 18-year-old Bend man was driving east on Reed Market Road, approaching American Lane, when he collided with a westbound Subaru Impreza driven by a 19-year-old Bend man who was turning left (south) onto American Lane.

The pickup struck the Impreza on the passenger side and the car's front passenger, Connor Hunt, 18, of Redmond, was killed, McConkey said.

There were no injuries to either driver or to another, back-seat passenger in the Impreza, an 18-year-old Bend woman, McConkey said.

"While the investigation continues, early indicators suggest both cars entered the intersection on a yellow light," McConkey said.

Any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact Bend police at 541-693-6911. All of the occupants were wearing seat belts, the lieutenant confirmed.

The crash investigation closed the two roads near the intersection until 2:15 a.m., the lieutenant said. Bend Public Works and ODOT assisted in closing the streets during the investigation.

"I think it's important for drivers to be aware, when it's a yellow light they should yield, and when in doubt, they should stop at the yellow light,” McConkey told NewsChannel 21.

“Because a lot of people are running the yellow lights, and unfortunately this is a crash that occurred because both parties involved ran a yellow light. That's what the preliminary investigation shows."