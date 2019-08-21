Three people killed in crash on Highway 126

Three people killed in crash on Hwy. 126

REDMOND, Ore. - (Update: OSP comments at scene; adding new video)

Three people were killed in a single-vehicle crash on state Highway 126 west of Redmond late Tuesday morning, Oregon State Police confirmed.

The crash occurred shortly before 11:30 a.m. near milepost 104 and the Eagle Crest Boulevard intersection, about seven miles west of Redmond.

OSP Sgt. Caleb Ratliff told NewsChannel 21's Max Goldwasser in a livestream at the scene that the black SUV was heading west on the highway when for unknown reasons it veered across the oncoming lane and struck a rock abutment by a driveway, coming to rest atop some rocks.

"We don't know why it went off the road," Ratliff said. "We don't know if it was a medical condition, distracted driving or some other incident. That's currently under investigation."​​​​​​​

All three people in the SUV died at the scene, Ratliff said. The names will be released after family members are notified.

An initial ODOT alert indicated the highway was closed in both directions and that an "extensive investigation" was due.

"We'll do a crash reconstruction," Ratliff said. "We have experts come out and take measurements. They'll reconstruct the crash to figure out exactly what happened as far as the physical movements of the vehicle. (Medical examiners' office staff are) going to come out, and we'll examine the occupants and see if they can determine a reason for the crash as well."

Motorists were urged to find an alternate route.

For a time, only the eastbound lane was blocked and traffic was being diverted in alternating directions by flaggers in the westbound lane. Both lanes were open about an hour after the crash.

"Highway 126 itself is a dangerous highway, as most highways in Central Oregon are, just because of the volume of traffic that we have and the speed that people travel," Ratliff said. "This particular section doesn't have a higher number of crashes that I know of than any other, but again, when you're on the road driving a one-ton vehicle at 60 miles an hour, everything is dangerous."