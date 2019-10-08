News

Two thrown, hurt in rollover crash N. of Prineville

Investigators: Alcohol believed to be a factor

By:

Posted: Oct 08, 2019 07:50 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 08:48 AM PDT

PRINEVILLE, Ore - Two Prineville men were seriously injured Monday night when their Jeep crashed through a power pole and rolled several times, throwing both men into a field, Crook County sheriff's deputies said.

Deputies were dispatched around 8:20 p.m. to the reported crash on Northwest Gerke Road, near Country Loop, about six miles north of Prineville, Sgt. Brian Bottoms said.

Deputies found a Jeep Wrangler that had come to rest upright in a field, about 30 yards north of the road. The Jeep had major damage and appeared to have rolled several times, the sergeant said.

Both the driver, Eli Cromwell, 30, and passenger, Bake Murray, 37, were thrown from the open-top vehicle and sustained major injuries, Bottoms said. They were both flown by air ambulances to St. Charles Bend.

Evidence showed Cromwell appeared to be heading east on Gerke Road when he failed to negotiate a right turn. Bottoms said the Jeep then left the road, crashed through a Pacific Power pole and rolled several times into a field, ejecting both occupants. 

The sergeant said alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash. 

The sheriff's office was assisted at the scene by Crook County Fire and Rescue, Prineville police and Oregon State Police.

The investigation is ongoing, Bottoms said.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: October 8
Robert B. Stanton/NFLPhotoLibrary via Getty Images

On this day: October 8

News
Dazzling October C.O. sunset comes into view

Dazzling October C.O. sunset comes into view

Politics
What to know about the whistleblower scandal
Copyright 2019 CNN

What to know about the whistleblower scandal

News
On this day: October 7
State of California via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 7

News
Bear cub wanders through SW Redmond neighborhood

Bear cub wanders through SW Redmond neighborhood

News
On this day: October 6
Chris Trotman/Getty Images

On this day: October 6

News
On this day: October 5
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

On this day: October 5

News
On this day: October 4
Rick Diamond/Getty Images for IEBA

On this day: October 4

Lifestyle
Prince Harry, Meghan tour Africa
Getty Images

Prince Harry, Meghan tour Africa

News
On this day: October 3
Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images

On this day: October 3

News
On this day: October 2
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

On this day: October 2

Health
7 pains men should never ignore
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

7 pains men should never ignore

News
On this day: October 1
David Becker/Getty Images

On this day: October 1

News
Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Oct.. 2019

Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Oct.. 2019

National & World
Most commonly misspelled word in each state
iStock/Frankljunior

Most commonly misspelled word in each state

News
On this day: September 30
Kevin Winter/ImageDirect

On this day: September 30

News
On this day: September 29
Georges Biard via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 29

News
On this day: September 28
Ilia Yefimovich/Getty Images

On this day: September 28

News
On this day: September 27
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Playboy

On this day: September 27

Economy
Best, worst states for working mothers
iStock/ monkeybusinessimages

Best, worst states for working mothers

News
On this day: September 26
Robert Mora/Getty Images

On this day: September 26