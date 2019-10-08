Two thrown, hurt in rollover crash N. of Prineville

Two men were seriously injured Monday night when their Jeep Wrangler crashed into a power pole, overturned several times, officials say (Photos: Crook County Sheriff's Office)

PRINEVILLE, Ore - Two Prineville men were seriously injured Monday night when their Jeep crashed through a power pole and rolled several times, throwing both men into a field, Crook County sheriff's deputies said.

Deputies were dispatched around 8:20 p.m. to the reported crash on Northwest Gerke Road, near Country Loop, about six miles north of Prineville, Sgt. Brian Bottoms said.

Deputies found a Jeep Wrangler that had come to rest upright in a field, about 30 yards north of the road. The Jeep had major damage and appeared to have rolled several times, the sergeant said.

Both the driver, Eli Cromwell, 30, and passenger, Bake Murray, 37, were thrown from the open-top vehicle and sustained major injuries, Bottoms said. They were both flown by air ambulances to St. Charles Bend.

Evidence showed Cromwell appeared to be heading east on Gerke Road when he failed to negotiate a right turn. Bottoms said the Jeep then left the road, crashed through a Pacific Power pole and rolled several times into a field, ejecting both occupants.

The sergeant said alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash.

The sheriff's office was assisted at the scene by Crook County Fire and Rescue, Prineville police and Oregon State Police.

The investigation is ongoing, Bottoms said.