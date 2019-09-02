News

Two pilots making world tour make stop in Madras

It's the Silver Spitfire's first circumnavigation

By:

Posted: Sep 01, 2019 08:09 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 08:09 PM PDT

MADRAS, Ore. - Two pilots from the United Kingdom are hoping to complete the first-ever circumnavigation of the globe in a British World War II fighter plane, and they made their one stop in Oregon at Madras Municipal Airport late Sunday afternoon.

Pilots Matt Jones and Steve Brooks are braving a 4-month long flight around the world in a Silver Spitfire. They took off from the Britain on  August 5 and flew north, making stops in Scotland and Iceland before flying into the Arctic Circle. Their previous stops in North America included Canada, New England and Texas. 

After their brief stop in Madras, Jones and Brooks plan to make their way up the west coast to Alaska and then across the Pacific Ocean toward Russia. They expect to conclude their trip by Dec. 8. 

Built in 1943, the Silver Spitfire flew 51 combat missions.

You can learn much more at: https://www.silverspitfire.com/

