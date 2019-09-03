Two new restaurants coming to Bend's Century Center

(Update: Adding expected openings)

Fratzke Commercial Real Estate Advisors, Inc. announced Tuesday two new restaurant tenants opening locations at the Century Center retail center in southwest Bend.

Prost! German Bier Pub, with locations in Portland, Seattle, and Boise, will open their newest restaurant at 40 SW Century Drive. The location will feature bier imported from Germany, including a full restaurant with outdoor bier garden. The emphasis will be on traditional cuisine and bier customary to local establishments in Germany.

The second restaurant to open in Century Center is Ronin. Ronin currently operates in The Lot in Tumalo. This restaurant will provide a full-service lunch, with grab-and-go items and an Omakase-style dinner menu. They will have several styles of Ramen, sushi, Yakisoba noodles and traditional Japanese cuisine.

"Ronin has quite the following, and will be a great asset to serve the west side of Bend next door to Back Porch Coffee," the real estate firm said.

Prost! is expected to open next February and Ronin in October, the firm said.

Nick Vaughn, Broker and Brian Fratzke, CCIM, Principal, both of Fratzke Commercial Real Estate Advisors, Inc. represented the Landlord during lease negotiations with Prost! Collier Ehlers, Broker of Fratzke Commercial Real Estate Advisors, Inc., represented Ronin and Nick Vaughn, Broker and Brian Fratzke, CCIM, Principal, both of Fratzke Commercial Real Estate Advisors, Inc. represented the Landlord